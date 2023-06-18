Home / India News / 'Savarkar was social reformer, unfortunate that chapter on him dropped'

'Savarkar was social reformer, unfortunate that chapter on him dropped'

Gadkari said Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar was a social reformer and patriot, and it was unfortunate that chapters on him and RSS founder K B Hedgewar were being removed from school syllabus

Press Trust of India Nagpur
'Savarkar was social reformer, unfortunate that chapter on him dropped'

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 2:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar was a social reformer and patriot, and it was unfortunate that chapters on him and RSS founder K B Hedgewar were being removed from school syllabus.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was speaking at the launch of the book "Veer Savarkar" here on Saturday.

It was unfortunate that a person (Savarkar) and his family who gave everything for the country had to face insults, Gadkari said.

Savarkar had said Hindutva is all inclusive and free from casteism and communalism, the minister pointed out.

"Savarkar was a social reformer, and he is a role model for us," he said.

Without naming anyone, Gadkari said it was very unfortunate that chapters on Dr Hedgewar and Savarkar were being removed from school syllabus, and "there is nothing as painful as this."

The Congress government in Karnataka recently kicked up a row by removing chapters on Savarkar and Hedgewar from school textbooks.

Gadkari recalled that when a national leader with whom he enjoyed good relations criticised Savarkar, he told the leader that one should not criticise Savarkar without knowing about him.

The leader was convinced and said he would not comment on Savarkar henceforth, Gadkari said.

The Indian and Hindu culture propagated by Savarkar and Swami Vivekananda was the same, the BJP leader said, adding the young generation should be made aware of their ideology and also the sacrifices made by Savarkar for the country.

Also Read

Savarkar theme park, museum to come up in Nashik: Maha Minister Lodha

Apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks: Nitin Gadkari tells Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi, ministers pay tributes to VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary

My name is Gandhi, I am not Savarkar, won't apologise: Rahul Gandhi

Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul

Spare parts, missiles, drones, aircraft to be manufactured in UP: Singh

Freak weather, hailstorms may impact flavour, quantities of Himachal apples

Rajasthan's 'Free Mobile Yojana' promises to be gamechanger for women

Top headlines: RBI on Rs 500 notes report, India to have 40% of workforce

PM Narendra Modi to address 102nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Topics :Nitin GadkariSavarkar

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 3:14 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story