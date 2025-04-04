SC allows Jharkhand to cut power on Ram Navami procession with conditions

Just days before Ram Navami, the Supreme Court allowed the Jharkhand government to temporarily disconnect electricity supply on the routes where Ram Navami processions will take place. The move is meant to prevent any incidents of electrocution during the religious celebrations. The SC also listed a few conditions for the statement government while implementing the safety measures.

The decision comes in response to a petition filed by the Jharkhand government. The state had explained that during Ram Navami processions, people often carry tall flags, idols, and decorative structures, which can accidentally touch high-voltage power lines. This creates a serious safety risk.

Previously, in April 2000, 28 people lost their lives due to electrocution during a Ram Navami procession in the state. Since then, the practice of switching off power in procession areas has been followed as a precautionary measure.

SC modifies High Court order

The Supreme Court’s decision came after it modified an earlier order passed by the Jharkhand High Court. The High Court had barred the state government from cutting electricity during festive processions, especially after complaints of blackouts in Ranchi during the Sarhul festival on April 1.

The High Court had also asked the government to set a maximum height limit for flags, poles, and other movable items used during religious events. However, the state said this was difficult to do on short notice, especially with Ram Navami falling on April 6.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan allowed power cuts but with several conditions.

The top court made it clear that the power cuts must be kept to the minimum possible duration and it must be limited only to the procession routes. Also, electricity supply to hospitals and emergency services must not be disturbed during the cuts.

The SC further directed that the Chief of Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) must file a formal undertaking in the Jharkhand High Court by noon on April 5. The document must confirm that the power cuts will be short and that emergency power will be maintained for hospitals.

A long-standing safety practice

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state, told the court that cutting electricity during processions has been a common safety practice for over 20 years in Jharkhand. He explained that people often carry tall objects during such events, and this poses a major risk of contact with high-voltage lines (33 KV and 11 KV).

According to the state’s petition, all power cuts during processions are coordinated in advance between the district administration and the electricity board (JBVNL). The public is also informed ahead of time.

This year, Ram Navami falls on Saturday, April 6, and the state is expecting large crowds to participate in processions across various towns and cities.

[With inputs from PTI]