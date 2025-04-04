Delhi airport to start full body scanner trials in May, may cut wait time

Delhi airport will start trials of full body scanners in May, with the airport operator DIAL saying that the scanners will generate a standardised 2D image on a preset human avatar so that no personal images are stored in the system.

Four scanners have been procured, with two installed at Terminal 1 (T1) and two at Terminal 3 (T3). These scanners are expected to reduce the waiting time for passengers at the airport.

"The IT interface for these machines is being finalised, and upon completion of the three-to-four-month trial, a BCAS-led committee will evaluate the findings and establish a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for full-scale implementation," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a release on Friday.

The scanners will be using millimeter-wave technology operating between 70 to 80 GHz. DIAL said that unlike conventional X-ray scanners, they do not emit radiation, making them safe for all travellers, including pregnant women and individuals with medical implants.

The trials of the scanners will start in May following the latest guidelines from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

"These advanced scanners detect both metallic and non-metallic threats, including explosives, significantly improving upon traditional metal detectors.

"The technology, already in use at major international airports in the US, Canada, and Australia, enables rapid screening, with each scan taking just three seconds and a maximum throughput of 1,200 scans per hour," the release said.

According to DIAL, the scanners generate a standardized 2D image on a preset human avatar, ensuring no personal images are stored.

They will be equipped with four touch screen monitors for image evaluation and passenger guidance and can scan individuals between 3.3 feet to 6.7 feet in height.

"All scan data is stored securely with access restricted to authorised agencies, ensuring both security and convenience for travellers," the release said.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the full body scanners will allow for faster and more effective checks without compromising privacy.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport.

Bengaluru airport has been conducting trials of full body scanners for around a year now.