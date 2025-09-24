SC asks Centre to set up dedicated online portal to trace missing children

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to create a dedicated online portal under the aegis of the home ministry to trace missing children and investigate such cases.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan underlined the lack of coordination among police authorities entrusted with the job of tracing missing children in states and union territories in the country.

The court said the portal could have a dedicated officer from each state who could be the in charge of missing complaints besides disseminate information.

The top court outlined the need for a "coordinated effort" to trace missing children and creation of a dedicated online portal to deal with the issue.