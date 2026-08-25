SC asks Delhi bar bodies to devise system for women's representation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) and bar associations of the capital’s district courts to jointly devise a “structured” and “institutionalised” system to ensure women’s representation in their governing bodies ahead of the 2027 bar elections.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi to consult the DHCBA and other bar bodies and submit a proposal reflecting an “all-acceptable solution” in six weeks.

The Court said the consultation period should be used to identify and resolve any difficulties that could arise during the process. It also emphasised that the issue concerned the leadership, statesmanship and stewardship of the bar associations and described it as “a question of prestige.”

The Bench expressed confidence that the coordination committee would be able to formulate a workable framework. “We have no reason to doubt that the coordination committee will come out with an all-acceptable solution, which shall be a structured, institutionalised representation mechanism, so that repeated orders are not required to be passed by this Court,” the Court observed. The directions came in a petition filed by advocate Fozia Rahman seeking representation for women lawyers in the DHCBA. The Supreme Court had earlier, on December 19, 2024, issued interim directions providing for experimental reservation of the treasurer’s post for women across Delhi bar associations and one executive post of designated senior member for a woman in the DHCBA. It had also directed that 30 per cent of executive committee positions in Delhi district court bar associations be reserved for women on an experimental basis.