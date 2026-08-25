Delay in proroguing Monsoon Session brings focus back to productivity

With the Monsoon Session yet to be prorogued there is speculation about whether there could be more sittings. That has brought the focus back to the low productivity of both Houses in the session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13.

While the Lok Sabha functioned for just 15 per cent of its scheduled time — among its lowest levels in two decades — the Rajya Sabha also functioned for 33 per cent of its scheduled time.

In fact, the Monsoon Session has historically been Parliament’s least productive of its three annual sittings. Data from 2015 to 2025 show that the Lok Sabha functioned at an average 69.4 per cent of scheduled time during Monsoon Sessions, compared with 95.8 per cent during Budget Sessions and 74.2 per cent during Winter Sessions. The decline has been particularly pronounced in the post-pandemic period.

The scale of the disruption is reflected in the 7,023 minutes of working time lost during the session. No recent estimate is available for the financial cost of running proceedings. However, in 2012, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said the expenditure of running Parliament works out to roughly ₹1.5 crore an hour, or about ₹9 crore for a six-hour sitting day when both Houses are in session. Though this figure is over a decade old, experts say it remains a useful benchmark. “It is not possible to calculate the exact financial loss at this point. But apart from the financial cost, there is a lot that is lost when Parliament does not function,” said P.D.T. Achary, former Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha.

Chakshu Roy, Head of Legislative and Civic Engagement, PRS Legislative Research, said, “Parliamentary disruption is a cause of serious concern. Our Parliament meets for roughly 70 days in a year and every disruption causes incalculable damage to our deliberative democracy. The loss is not money but the opportunity cost of holding the government accountable and making laws that are thoroughly debated.” The Monsoon Session, held from July 20 to August 13, saw repeated disruptions, with Question Hour functioning for just 1 per cent of scheduled time in the Lok Sabha, the lowest since 2019, and 12 per cent in the Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha passed 11 Bills, nine without the participation of any MP other than the minister speaking. The Public Examinations Bill was the only legislation to see detailed debate, with 48 MPs participating over nearly 11 hours. In the Rajya Sabha, too, this Bill saw the most extensive debate, with 35 MPs participating over six-and-a-half hours. The session’s unusual afterlife has added another question to the debate over parliamentary functioning. While prorogation normally follows adjournment within a few days, the delay has triggered speculation that the government could still be weighing legislative business linked to delimitation and the implementation of women’s reservation.

Beyond legislation Parliament’s role extends beyond passing legislation: it is also the principal forum for scrutinising the executive and raising matters of public concern. The disruptions during the session affected all three functions — lawmaking, executive scrutiny and the raising of public concerns. Financial cost, however, is only the visible edge. When Question Hour is disrupted, ministers lose an opportunity to respond to MPs’ questions. When legislative time is lost, Bills may be delayed or receive less scrutiny. The disruption also affected one of Parliament’s primary functions — holding the government accountable. With Question Hour functioning for just 1 per cent of scheduled time in the Lok Sabha, MPs had little opportunity to seek answers from ministers on matters of public importance. The session, therefore, fell short not only on legislative productivity but also on executive accountability.