Home / India News / SC asks Delhi HC to rule on Satyendar Jain's bail plea in ED case on July 9

SC asks Delhi HC to rule on Satyendar Jain's bail plea in ED case on July 9

Jain approached the top court against the six-week adjournment granted on his bail plea by the high court

Satyendar Jain
The ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR. Photo: X@SatyendarJain
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 12:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi High Court on Tuesday to decide the bail plea of jailed former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and S V N Bhatti said bail matters should not be unnecessarily adjourned and asked the high court to decide Jain's plea on the next hearing date.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jain approached the top court against the six-week adjournment granted on his bail plea by the high court.

He also contended that a similar issue was pending before the top court and therefore, his plea be tagged with it.

On May 28, the high court sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate and asked it to file a status report on the matter.

The court also called for the nominal roll of Jain from prison and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case lodged by the CBI.

Also Read

LS polls: Here's why Nitish Kumar may not play musical chairs this time

L-G okays CBI probe against Satyendar Jain in Sukesh's extortion complaint

People like Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain never welcome in BJP: Anurag Thakur

Money laundering case: SC adjourns AAP MLA's arrest plea hearing to June 18

Mahadev app case: ED makes two fresh arrests in money laundering case

Assam flood situation improves as water level recedes, 170K still affected

NEET-UG: CBI collects phones, burnt question paper from police; updates

London-bound Air India flight receives bomb threat, no explosives found

IMD weather today: Light rain expected in Delhi, heatwave alert in 5 states

Four members of family suffocate to death in Delhi's Dwarka house fire

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :AAPSatyendra JainAAP governmentmoney launderersmoney laundering case

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story