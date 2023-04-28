Home / India News / SC asks status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

SC asks status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

The top court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017

New Delhi
SC asks status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on steps taken after the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also sought a report from the UP government on the police encounter of Ahmad's son Asad in Jhansi.

Asad was killed in an encounter by a special task force (ST) team of the UP Police on April 13.

Two days later, Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as media persons when they were being taken to a medical college in Prayagraj for a health check-up under police escort.

The top court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

Also Read

J&K Police busts narcotics module in Kupwara, 5 cops among 17 arrested

SC to hear on Apr 24 independent probe plea into killing of Atiq, Ashraf

Failure of police: Shivpal Yadav slams Yogi govt on Atiq Ahmed killing

People celebrating killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf are vultures: Owaisi

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

SC permits tribals to move Bombay HC on felling of trees in Aarey forest

Operation Kaveri: 362 Indian evacuees from Jeddah leave for Bengaluru

PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

Respect sovereignty, territorial integrity: Gadkari to SCO memebers

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Topics :Supreme CourtUP encounters

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story