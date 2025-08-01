SC cites 'justice at doorstep', declines plea on court relocation in AP

Highlighting the need for "justice at the doorsteps", the Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea against shifting of a sessions court from Machilipatnam to Avanigadda in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.
Whenever a new court is established, the lawyers always oppose. Courts are not only for lawyers, they are basically for litigants. We are talking about justice at doorsteps, gram nyayalayas etc., a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said.
Sensing the mood of the bench, the petitioner, Buragadda Ashok Kumar, withdrew the plea.
The petition challenged the decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to transfer the VI Additional District and Sessions Court from Machilipatnam to Avanigadda.
The high court had earlier dismissed the Machilipatnam Bar Association's challenge to the court's relocation, noting that although the move might cause some inconvenience to the local lawyers, it would ultimately serve the broader interest of the litigants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app