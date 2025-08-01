Home / India News / SC cites 'justice at doorstep', declines plea on court relocation in AP

SC cites 'justice at doorstep', declines plea on court relocation in AP

The petition challenged the decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to transfer the VI Additional District and Sessions Court from Machilipatnam to Avanigadda

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea against shifting of a sessions court from Machilipatnam to Avanigadda in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Highlighting the need for "justice at the doorsteps", the Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea against shifting of a sessions court from Machilipatnam to Avanigadda in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

Whenever a new court is established, the lawyers always oppose. Courts are not only for lawyers, they are basically for litigants. We are talking about justice at doorsteps, gram nyayalayas etc., a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said.

Sensing the mood of the bench, the petitioner, Buragadda Ashok Kumar, withdrew the plea.

The petition challenged the decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to transfer the VI Additional District and Sessions Court from Machilipatnam to Avanigadda.

The high court had earlier dismissed the Machilipatnam Bar Association's challenge to the court's relocation, noting that although the move might cause some inconvenience to the local lawyers, it would ultimately serve the broader interest of the litigants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics: Supreme Court, Andhra Pradesh, Courts

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

