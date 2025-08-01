Background

Revanna faces four separate cases of sexual assault and harassment. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the allegations, following the circulation of pen drives allegedly containing explicit videos involving him in Hassan ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The case involves a 48-year-old woman employed as domestic help at Revanna's family farmhouse in Gannikada, Holenarasipura, Hassan district. She alleged that Revanna raped her twice in 2021 and filmed the acts on his phone.