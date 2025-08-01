Centre approves ₹125 crore project for landslide mitigation in Uttarakhand

The Centre has approved a project of ₹125 crore for landslide mitigation in Uttarakhand and has released Rs 4.5 crore for it in the first phase, officials said here on Friday.

Welcoming the approval of the project, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The project is a decisive initiative towards finding a long-term solution to landslides in disaster-sensitive areas of the state".

Five sensitive sites most frequently hit by landslides have been selected for the project on a priority basis, he said.

These places are Mansa Devi Hill Bypass Road in Haridwar, Galogi Hydroelectric Project Road in Mussoorie, Bahuguna Nagar Land-Subsidence Area in Karnaprayag, Chamoli, Charton Lodge in Nainital and Khotila-Ghatdhar Landslide Area in Dharchula, Pithoragarh, he said.