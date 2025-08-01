Vice-presidential poll to be held on Sept 9 after Dhankhar's resignation

The Election Commission on Friday announced that the election for the post of Vice-President of India will be held on September 9, following the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar last month.

The Commission said the poll notification will be issued on August 7, and candidates will have until August 21 to file their nominations. The result will be declared on the same day as the polling, if voting is required.

Key dates for the Vice-President election

Notification issue: August 7 (Thursday)

Last date for nominations: August 21 (Thursday)

Scrutiny of nominations: August 22 (Friday)

Withdrawal of candidatures: August 25 (Monday)