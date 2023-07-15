Home / India News / Northern Railways cancels several trains due to water-logging along tracks

Northern Railways cancels several trains due to water-logging along tracks

Diverted trains that are scheduled to depart on Saturday include Jammu Tawi- Jodhpur Express, Dehradun-Amritsar, Dehradun -Saharanpur

Some of the trains that are scheduled to depart on 16 July and 17 July are also cancelled or diverted or short-terminated

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Due to heavy rain and water logging along the tracks of several of its routes, Northern Railways has temporarily cancelled some trains, while some have been diverted and short-terminated as well, said Northern Railways in its press release issued on Friday.

The cancelled trains, which were scheduled to depart from their respective stations on Saturday, include Ambala -Amb Andaura- Ambala Special JCO, Firozpur- Jalandhar Cantt - Firozpur Special JCO , Jalandhar Cantt-Hoshiarpur - Jalandhar Cantt Special JCO.

Diverted trains that are scheduled to depart on Saturday include Jammu Tawi- Jodhpur Express, Dehradun-Amritsar, Dehradun -Saharanpur.

Some of the trains that are scheduled to depart on 16 July and 17 July are also cancelled or diverted or short-terminated.

Those who have planned to travel by train on the Northern Railways routes can access the information from the official website of Northern Railways.

On Thursday, the General Manager of the Northern Railway told ANI that due to the flood-like situation, the railways had to stop train services as a precautionary measure.

"It rained heavily on July 8-9...The rain that happens in the mountains comes down to the plains, and as a result, many of our tracks got submerged. So as a precautionary measure, we had to stop the train service," said General Manager of Northern Railways, Shobhan Chaudhuri.

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

