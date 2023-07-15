Home / India News / Himachal govt sets up disaster fund for people affected by monsoon fury

Himachal govt sets up disaster fund for people affected by monsoon fury

Urging his followers to come forward and contribute to the cause, the CM said those willing to donate to 'Aapda Kosh' could do so by cash, cheque, demand draft or net banking

ANI General News
The CM said the donations could also be made on the website cmhimachal.nic.in, through e-banking

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday set up 'Aapda Kosh-2023', a disaster fund for providing assistance to people who suffered heavy losses during the recent monsoon mayhem in the state.

The Himachal CM announced the disaster fund (Aapda Kosh-2023) on Twitter, urging his followers to donate generously to the fund to help out people who suffered untold losses in the rain fury.

Urging his followers to come forward and contribute to the cause, the CM said those willing to donate to 'Aapda Kosh' could do so by cash, cheque, demand draft or net banking.

"Anyone can contribute to this fund by cash, cheque, draft or through net banking to the account numbers - 40610107381 (IFSC Code HPSC0000406), HP State Cooperative Bank, 99990015041948 (IFSC Code HDFC0004116), HDFC Bank," read the post on the CM's Twitter handle.

The CM said the donations could also be made on the website cmhimachal.nic.in, through e-banking.

The hill-state, which has been swamped and ravaged by cloudbursts, landslips and flooding, brought on by incessant rainfall, is still struggling to rise from its ruins.

As many as 108 deaths have been reported in the rain fury in Himachal since last weekend and the India Meteorological Department has predicted more heavy showers till July 18.

The estimated cost of the damage to public infrastructure in the state has been pegged over Rs 3738.28 crore the Department of Revenue of the Himachal government informed through an official release on Friday.

Among all the states affected by the monsoon mayhem across North Indiam states, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit.

Considering the extent of losses that the state has suffered, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sanctioned an advance release of the second instalment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), amounting to Rs 180.40 crore.

"The release of funds will help the state government undertake relief measures for the affected people during the current monsoon season," read a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The central government has already released Rs 10,031.20 crore to SDRFs in 27 states for the fiscal 2023-24, the MHA informed through its statement.

A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue boats and other necessary equipment have been deployed for rescue operations in Himachal Pradesh.

Besides, the Home Ministry said, one column of 1 PARA SF and 205 Army Aviation squadrons has been deployed at Paonta Sahib for civil evacuation. "Two MI-17V5 helicopters have been deployed for evacuation missions," it added.

"The central government also constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works being carried out by the Himachal government. The IMCT would commence their field visits on July 17," the MHA statement added.

Also Read

1,000 Lok Mitra Kendra to be opened in Himachal to provide internet: CM

Rs 250 cr milk plant to be set up in collaboration with NDDB: Himachal CM

Himachal govt to decongest Shimla, project to cost over Rs 100 cr: CM Sukhu

Himachal CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of power projects

HP CM Sukhu flags off awareness rally on World Environment Day in Shimla

Need to achieve 100% coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme: Mandaviya

Amarnath Yatra: Over 7,000 pilgrims leave for twin base camps from Jammu

Kerala HC stays trial against staff of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office

PM Modi's vision is 'extremely forward-looking and ambitious': French envoy

Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast in Delhi

Topics :Himachal PradeshMonsoon

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story