Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Andhra CM to visit pharma unit accident site, interact with those injured

Andhra CM to visit pharma unit accident site, interact with those injured

It is being reported that accident occurred due to reactor blast, officials said when solvent was being pumped from one floor to another it led to leakage and resulted in a blaze followed by explosion

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
Andhra CM N. Chandrababu Naidu to meet those injured in pharma unit fire accident | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Atchutapuram (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet those injured in the pharma unit fire accident in Visakhapatnam on Thursday and follow it up with a visit to the accident spot here.

According to the official schedule, the Chief Minister will interact with the injured workers undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Venkojipalem in the port city around noon and also the medical teams.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Later, Naidu will visit Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd around 1.30 pm, the pharma company where the fire accident occurred on Wednesday, leading to the death of 17 persons and injuries to 33.

Meanwhile, Anakapalli district Collector Vijaya Krishnan told PTI that there was no rise in the death toll which stood at 17.

"The actual cause is yet to be ascertained," she said, adding preliminary assessment pointed to solvent leakage from a pipe which fell on an electric panel, leading to the fire accident.

Though it is being reported that the accident occurred due to a reactor blast, officials said when solvent oil was being pumped from one floor to another it led to leakage and resulted in a blaze followed by a large explosion, according to a post on X by the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Konidala Pawan Kalyan.

Several relatives of the affected workers continue to wait anxiously at the pharma company, eager to know the fate of their loved ones.

More From This Section

Flood situation in B'desh not due to release of water from Indian dam: MEA

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: SC resumes hearing, CBI submits status report in court

Medic murder: Bengal healthcare svcs stay affected as doctors continue stir

'Self-defence for girls': Maha schools put on alert after Badlapur incident

LIVE news: Bangladesh authorities revoke diplomatic passports of Sheikh Hasina, ex-MPs

"I want my father and this company to be removed," said a minor girl to a vernacular news channel.

The sister of a victim complained that authorities were not showing where her brother was while a sobbing elderly woman demanded the return of her son-in-law.

Harrowing scenes unfolded with injured workers -- their skin ripped and peeling off, bodies soaked in blood -- being shifted to hospitals in ambulances after the incident occurred at 2:15 pm on Wednesday at Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd.

The company, which manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) commenced production in April 2019 with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

It is located on a 40-acre campus in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation's multi-product SEZ at the Atchutapuram cluster.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

At least 15 injured in reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh chemical factory

Vizag beats Mumbai port; emerges as India's top seafood exporting gateway

Construction of Indian Navy's fleet support ships begin at HSL, Vizag

NHRC notice to Andhra govt, DGP over student suicide in Visakhapatnam

IPL 2024: DC vs CSK head-to-head, Vizag pitch report, weather forecast

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduVisakhapatnamAndhra PradeshblastPharma Companies

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story