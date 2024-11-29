Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC declines to examine plea on regulating prasad quality in temples

SC declines to examine plea on regulating prasad quality in temples

The petitioner's counsel asserted that the PIL did not seek publicity while referring to news reports over people falling ill after the consumption of food offerings or "prasad" at various temples

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
The petitioner's counsel said it was not the case of temples being at fault as they lacked the wherewithal to check the quality of supplies.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 3:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to examine a plea seeking regulations over the quality of "prasad" or food offerings being distributed at temples, observing its prayers were within the state's domain.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan told the petitioner's counsel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 26 said the executive was discharging its function within its limits.

"We are not inclined to entertain the present petition in as much as the prayers made in the petition are within the domain of policy of the state," the bench noted, "if the petitioner so desires, he may make an application to the appropriate authority which would be considered in accordance with law".

The petitioner's counsel asserted that the PIL did not seek publicity while referring to news reports over people falling ill after the consumption of food offerings or "prasad" at various temples.

"Why only restricting it to prasadam? File it for food in hotels, food items that we purchase from the grocery (stores). There may also be adulteration there," the bench remarked.

The petitioner's counsel said it was not the case of temples being at fault as they lacked the wherewithal to check the quality of supplies.

More From This Section

LIVE news: ED seizes cash, luxury cars in case against ex-promoters of Kwality Ltd

GCMMF expects double-digit revenue growth in FY25 on strong Amul demand

BJP condemns move to make Karnataka CM chancellor of RDPR University

UPSC death case: Delhi HC extends interim bail of accused basement owners

Odisha Govt deploys special teams to check illegal paddy inflow into state

He said though Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had powers, its guidelines lacked teeth and the plea was only seeking it to be regulated.

The bench, however, observed if there were individual cases concerning any temple, the person concerned could approach the respective high court.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC stays revival of corruption case against former TN CM Panneerselvam

SC bars Sambhal court from taking action on mosque survey until Jan 8

SC defers bail plea against Chandrababu Naidu in skill development case

Mathura Shahi Idgah dispute: SC to hear plea of mosque committee on Dec 9

All Grap 4 restrictions to stay until Dec 02, except those on schools: SC

Topics :Supreme Courtprasad at templesfood services

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story