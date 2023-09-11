Home / India News / SC extends protection of journalists in FIRs lodged against them in Manipur

SC extends protection of journalists in FIRs lodged against them in Manipur

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it will extend the operation of its order passed on September 6 on the plea of the Editors Guild till Friday when it will hear the case

Press Trust of India New Delhi
At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, said the EGI members may be protected for some more time and the matter be sent to the Manipur High Court as done in other cases.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till September 15 its order asking the Manipur Police not to take any coercive steps against four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in connection with two FIRs lodged against them for alleged offences, including promoting enmity between two communities.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it will extend the operation of its order passed on September 6 on the plea of the Editors Guild till Friday when it will hear the case.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, said the EGI members may be protected for some more time and the matter be sent to the Manipur High Court as done in other cases.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Shyam Divan, appearing for the EGI, opposed the submission and said the matter be heard in top court as the FIRs have been lodged on the basis of a fact-finding report.

We will take it up on Friday, the bench said, adding it will take up the reply of the state government on that day.

On September 4, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said a police case had been filed on the basis of a complaint against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India and accused them of trying to "provoke clashes" in the state.

A second FIR was also registered against the four members of the Guild, with the additional charge of defamation.

Till next date of listing, no coercive step shall be taken against the (four) petitioners in connection with the FIRs..., the bench had ordered on September 6.

The Editors Guild, in a report published on September 2, slammed the internet ban in the state as being detrimental to media reportage, criticised what it termed as one-sided reporting by some media outlets and claimed there were indications that the state leadership had "turned partisan" during the conflict.

The chief minister had said, "They are anti-state, anti-national and anti-establishment (people) who came to pour venom. Had I known it before, I would not have allowed them to enter".

Also Read

Journalist bodies demand withdrawal of FIR against Editors Guild members

Trying to create more clashes: Manipur CM on booking Editors Guild members

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Editors Guild concerned over social media suspension of Punjab journalists

FIR filed Editors Guild members for report on media coverage: Manipur CM

AI detects gallbladder cancer as accurately as radiologists in India: Study

Delhi govt bans manufacturing, sale, storage, use of firecrackers on Diwali

Arunachal villagers unwilling to go to Assam as dispute solving measure

Weather forecast today (Sept 11): Heavy rain in few states till Sept 14

AI's SFO flight diverted to Alaska due to tech issue; lands later: Official

Topics :Supreme CourtEditors GuildJournalistsManipur

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story