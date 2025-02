The top court raised questions on the language used by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent. The Supreme Court is hearing the plea of podcast host The Supreme Court has granted interim protection from arrest to influencer Ranveer Allahbadia in FIRs lodged against his comments on Samaya Raina's YouTube show. Allahbadia faced a huge backlash after video clips of his remarks about parents from the show went viral. Allahbadia issued a video apology where he called his comment a "lapse in judgement".The top court raised questions on the language used by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent.The Supreme Court is hearing the plea of podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his alleged off-colour comments during a show on YouTube. His comments on parents and sex on stand-up comic Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

Allahbadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, had mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

Mumbai and Guwahati Police have said that A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up the matter. Others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.Mumbai and Guwahati Police have said that Allahbadia has continuously been out of contact with the investigation agencies. He is yet to respond to investigation agencies after being named in FIRs filed by Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police, the police said. Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before it on February 24.

Allahbadia, who is popular as BeerBiceps, received massive backlash over his stint on Samay Raina’s show “India’s Got Latent.” Raina and Allahbadia have apologized for the remark, stating that their intention was to entertain people.