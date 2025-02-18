'Disrespectful': Rahul Gandhi slams 'midnight decision' on CEC appointment

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed strong dissent regarding the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) , calling it a violation of a Supreme Court order. He accused the Narendra Modi-led government of "removing" the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection committee, thereby undermining the integrity of India's electoral process. Rahul Gandhi raises alarm over electoral independence As a member of the selection committee, Gandhi emphasised that an independent Election Commission, free from government interference, is crucial for safeguarding democracy. “During the meeting of the committee to select the next Election Commissioner, I presented a dissent note to the PM and HM that stated: The most fundamental aspect of an independent Election Commission free from executive interference is the process of choosing the Election Commissioner and Chief Election Commissioner,” Gandhi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to him, the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel defies a Supreme Court ruling and weakens voter trust. He reiterated his duty as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) to uphold the constitutional ideals laid down by India's founding leaders and hold the government accountable.

“By violating the Supreme Court order and removing the Chief Justice of India from the committee, the Modi Government has exacerbated the concerns of hundreds of millions of voters over the integrity of our electoral process," he said.

“As the LoP it is my duty to uphold the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the founding leaders of our nation and hold the government to account,” the Congress MP added.

He further slammed the ruling government, stating, “It is both disrespectful and discourteous for the PM and HM to have made a midnight decision to select the new CEC when the very composition of the committee and the process is being challenged in the Supreme Court and is due to be heard in less than forty-eight hours.”

Congress condemns 'hasty midnight move'

The Congress party also denounced the swift appointment of Gyanesh Kumar, calling it a move that undermines the spirit of the Constitution and free elections.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal argued that the appointment should have been delayed until the Supreme Court gave its ruling on the matter. He emphasised that the credibility of the electoral process depends on the impartiality of the CEC, urging that the selection process must uphold democratic sanctity.

Despite objections, the government finalised Gyanesh Kumar’s appointment as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner. Congress claimed the move comes just before the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea challenging the selection process and committee composition.

Legal controversy over Election Commission appointments

The debate stems from the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. This law establishes a three-member selection panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister. Critics argue that this structure gives the ruling government excessive control over the Election Commission, jeopardising its neutrality.

Who is Gyanesh Kumar?

Gyanesh Kumar , a retired Indian Administrative Service officer from the Kerala cadre, previously served as India’s Cooperation Secretary and held multiple key government positions. His appointment as Chief Election Commissioner is set to take effect on February 19, 2025, following the retirement of Rajiv Kumar.

(With agency inputs)