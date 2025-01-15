Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SC issues notice to Centre on PIL over rising cybercrimes, spam calls

The service, which facilitates identification of the caller's name and is usually displayed in the caller ID section of the phone, may help recipients to make informed decisions about calls and combat

SC, Supreme Court
The plea sought a direction to telecom network operators to implement the calling name presentation service (CNAP). (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL alleging an "enormous rise" in cyber crimes and "nuisance" of unsolicited calls in the country.

Observing government agencies were doing their bit, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued a notice to the Department of Telecommunications.

"Yes, we understand the problem is there. Let the Centre respond, the bench said, noting the PIL of one Gowrishankar from Bengaluru.

The plea sought a direction to telecom network operators to implement the calling name presentation service (CNAP).

The service, which facilitates identification of the caller's name and is usually displayed in the caller ID section of the phone, may help recipients to make informed decisions about calls and combat spam calls.

Topics :Supreme CourtPILcybercrimesTrai on spam calls

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

