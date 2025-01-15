Nishikant Dubey declares Meta issue resolved after official's apology

Nishikant Dubey, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member and chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology, stated on Wednesday that he considers the matter involving Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s remarks on Indian elections as "closed" following a public apology from a Meta official.

Zuckerberg, during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast, had claimed that India’s incumbent government lost power in the 2024 elections due to its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, accused Zuckerberg of spreading “misinformation” in response.

“Mr Zuckerberg's claim that most incumbent governments, including India in the 2024 elections, lost post-Covid is factually incorrect,” Vaishnaw wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on January 13. “As the world's largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. People of India reaffirmed their trust in the NDA led by PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership.” Vaishnaw also urged Meta to uphold facts and credibility.

On Tuesday, Dubey announced that his parliamentary panel would summon Meta following Zuckerberg’s remarks. “My committee will summon Meta for this incorrect information. Incorrect information about any democratic country tarnishes its image. This organisation will have to apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people here for this mistake,” Dubey posted on X.

However, on Wednesday, Meta India Vice President Shivnath Thukral apologised for Zuckerberg’s comments, calling them an "inadvertent error." “Dear Honourable Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mark’s observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in the 2024 elections holds true for several countries, but not India. We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error. India remains an incredibly important country for Meta, and we look forward to being at the heart of its innovative future,” Thukral stated.

Following the apology, Dubey posted on X: “A Meta India official has finally apologised for the mistake. This is a victory for the common citizens of India.” He highlighted that the re-election of Narendra Modi as prime minister for a third consecutive term reflects strong leadership.

Also Read

“Now the responsibility of our committee ends on this issue. We treat this issue as closed. However, we will continue to hold these social platforms accountable on other matters in the future,” Dubey told the media.

In his earlier comments, Vaishnaw emphasised PM Modi’s leadership during the pandemic and India’s progress. “From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during Covid, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's decisive third-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust. Meta, it’s disappointing to see misinformation from Mr Zuckerberg himself. Let’s uphold facts and credibility,” Vaishnaw said.