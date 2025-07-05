Home / India News / Marathi row: Slogans raised as investor Kedia's office vandalised in Mumbai

Marathi row: Slogans raised as investor Kedia's office vandalised in Mumbai

Some individuals reached Kedia's office in the morning and threw stones, a police official said

sushil kedia
Kedia had challenged Raj Thackeray and asserted that he would not learn Marathi | Image: X/@sushilkedia
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Unidentified persons raised slogans supporting MNS chief Raj Thackeray and vandalised the office of investor Sushil Kedia in Worli area of Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

Kedia had challenged Raj Thackeray and asserted that he would not learn Marathi. He had approached the police after he was threatened over his post on X handle.

Some individuals reached Kedia's office in the morning and threw stones, a police official said.

The attackers were raising slogans in support of Marathi and praising Raj Thackeray, he said.

"I don't know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won't learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?" Kedia had posted on X.

Accordingly, police had provided adequate security to Kedia's office, situated at Century Bazar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Modi will meekly bow to Trump': Rahul Gandhi slams PM over tariff deadline

Dalai Lama dismisses successor talk, hopes to live 30-40 years more

One dead, more feared trapped as part of coal mine collapses in Jharkhand

Delhi to witness cloudy skies, high humidity over weekend, light rain today

Punjab govt to introduce anti-sacrilege law in special Assembly session

Topics :Raj ThackerayMarathi languageMarathiMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story