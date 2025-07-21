SC junks Karnataka govt's plea against quashing of case on Tejasvi Surya

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Karnataka government's plea against a high court order quashing the criminal case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

What is this? Don't politicise the matter. Fight your battles before the electorate, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran said.

Surya was alleged to have disseminated fake news on a farmer's suicide in state's Haveri district.

The bench dismissed the appeal of the state government and cautioned its against politicisation of legal proceedings.

The case stemmed from a post shared by Surya on November 7, 2024, in which he cited a report from Kannada news portals claiming that a farmer, Rudrappa Channappa Balikai, had died by suicide after discovering that his land had been taken over by the Waqf Board.