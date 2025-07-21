Home / India News / British fighter jet to fly back on Tuesday after being grounded for 5 weeks

British fighter jet to fly back on Tuesday after being grounded for 5 weeks

Known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and worth over $110 million, the jet has remained grounded at the international airport here since June 14

F-35 fighter jet
British Navy’s F-35 fighter jet at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo: X/ANI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at the international airport here over a month ago and parked here since then, is all set to fly back home on Tuesday, sources said.

According to airport sources here, the repair works of the jet, part of the UK's most advanced stealth fleet, were completed.

"It is being brought out of the hangar now. The jet will be brought to our bay, and it will fly back on Tuesday," a source said.

The exact time of its return is yet to be available, he said.

Known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and worth over $110 million, the jet has remained grounded at the international airport here since June 14 after it developed a technical snag.

Later, aviation engineers from the UK arrived here to carry out the necessary repairs.

The source said the British jet has been kept at the hangar of Air India all these days.

Besides the landing charge, there was also daily rent and a parking fee for the aircraft at the airport, he said.

"The equipment and crew who came for its maintenance will go back in another flight," the source added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sambhal mosque row: Court defers hearing to Aug 5 due to lawyers' strike

Parliament LIVE news: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

SC protects Shreyas Talpade from arrest in Haryana marketing scam case

SC seeks response from Centre, states on plea for consumer 'right to know'

2006 Mumbai train blasts case: Chronology of events following HC acquittal

Topics :British navyFighter jetBritain

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story