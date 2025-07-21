British fighter jet to fly back on Tuesday after being grounded for 5 weeks

The British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at the international airport here over a month ago and parked here since then, is all set to fly back home on Tuesday, sources said.

According to airport sources here, the repair works of the jet, part of the UK's most advanced stealth fleet, were completed.

"It is being brought out of the hangar now. The jet will be brought to our bay, and it will fly back on Tuesday," a source said.

The exact time of its return is yet to be available, he said.

Known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and worth over $110 million, the jet has remained grounded at the international airport here since June 14 after it developed a technical snag.