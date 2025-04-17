SC orders development of swift response protocols for accident victims

Observing that road accidents are on the rise, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed States and Union Territories to develop swift response protocols so that victims get help immediately.

A bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to convene meetings of departments concerned of States and UTs to implement working hours of drivers.

"Road accidents in our country are on the rise. The reasons may be different. There are cases where victims of road accidents do not get immediate help. There are cases where the victims may not be injured but they get trapped in vehicles.

"We are of the view that the state governments and UTs must work on having swift response protocols as in every state at grassroots level," the bench said.

The top court granted six months to states and UTs to develop swift response protocols.

The order came on an application filed by advocate Kishan Chand Jain, who urged that a protocol should be in place for road accident victims.