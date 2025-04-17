Home / India News / Delhi govt targets dummy schools, issues notices, starts de-recognition

Delhi govt targets dummy schools, issues notices, starts de-recognition

The action comes amid rising concerns over dummy schooling and the neglect of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students

Student, Study, School, Class, Students, Exam, Board Exam
This crackdown follows the identification of at least 20 schools allegedly engaged in such operations. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi government has launched an inspection drive across several schools under the supervision of the District Magistrate (DM), issuing notices to 10 schools, and initiating the process of de-recognising institutions found in serious violation of norms, officials said on Wednesday.

During the inspections, the DM was accompanied by senior academicians and officials from the Directorate of Education.

The action comes amid rising concerns over dummy schooling and the neglect of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students.

Dummy schooling refers to the practice where students are enrolled on paper but do not attend classes, often to focus exclusively on coaching for competitive exams.

This crackdown follows the identification of at least 20 schools allegedly engaged in such operations.

This development also comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed strict action against private schools over arbitrary fee hikes. The issue came to light during a Jan Samvaad at her residence, where concerned parents brought it to her attention.

Also Read

Delhi govt approves ₹4,000 crore for Yamuna cleaning, prison, EV infra

Delhi government hikes minimum wages for all categories of workers

Delhi CM issues notices to schools over arbitrary fee hikes and expulsions

6 air monitoring stations to be set up in Delhi; JNU, IGNOU among new sites

BJP govt in Delhi insulted Ambedkar's legacy, failed Dalit students: AAP

One such incident involved the Queen Mary School in Model Town. Reacting immediately, the Chief Minister instructed the Education Department to identify such schools and issue notices.

"It is completely unacceptable for any school to mentally harass parents or students, threaten them with expulsion, or increase fees without following due process," said Chief Minister Gupta.

She reaffirmed that the Government is committed to ensuring that every child receives access to quality and modern education. "Parents of children from some schools are constantly meeting me and telling me their problems. There are rules and laws for this, which are very important to follow. If any school is found violating this, then it will have to bear the consequences. We have issued notices to all the schools against which we are receiving complaints," she added.

CM Gupta assured that the Delhi Government will not tolerate any tampering with a child's future, and strict action will be taken against guilty institution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chhattisgarh police arrest 14 people over IPL betting through Mahadev apps

'Above-normal' monsoon across India no guarantee for softer inflation

Air hostess alleges ICU assault while on ventilator; hospital responds

Mumbai roads to be 'truly pothole-free' by May 31, vows Dy CM Shinde

Southern states' declining fertility signal future ageing shift: Panagariya

Topics :Delhi governmentRekha GuptaDelhi schools

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story