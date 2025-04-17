Bank Holiday 2025: Many bank customers want to know if branches will be open on April 18, 2025, as Good Friday draws near. On this day, a number of banks in numerous states, including Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar, would close, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Good Friday, a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, will be observed by banks in a number of states on April 18. On Saturday, April 19, however, banking will reopen as usual. On Sunday, April 20, there will be the regular weekend closure.

Bank's closed on Good Friday: Digital banking services

Customers can still use digital banking services even though physical branches in the impacted states will be closed. ATM services, SMS banking, WhatsApp banking, mobile banking apps, and internet banking will all continue to run without any disruptions.

Bank Holiday 2025: RBI Criteria

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and bank account closures are the three categories into which the RBI divides bank holidays. Depending on regional traditions and governmental regulations, some holidays could vary. Notably, the schedules of private sector banks can differ.

April Bank Holiday 2025: Full List

• April 15 (Tuesday): Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu – Banks closed in West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh.

• April 16 (Wednesday): Bohag Bihu – Assam.

• April 18 (Friday): Good Friday – Tripura, Assam, Jammu, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar.

• April 20 (Sunday): Easter Sunday – Nationwide Sunday holiday.

• April 21 (Monday): Garia Puja – Tripura.

• April 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Banks closed across India.

• April 27 (Sunday): Regular Sunday closure.

• April 29 (Tuesday): Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti – Himachal Pradesh.

• April 30 (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya – Karnataka and other chosen states.