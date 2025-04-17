Heatwave persists in Delhi, relief likely after April 19; AQI drops to 191

Delhi witnessed clear skies on Thursday morning, with mercury expected to soar later in the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 3–4 degree Celsius until April 18 owing to ongoing weather patterns, according to regular forecasts.

Weather forecast for Delhi today

Delhi is likely to start the day with mainly clear skies, turning partly cloudy by evening. Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to hover between 39 and 40 degrees Celsius on April 17, while the minimum is expected to settle between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave expected until April 18

Weather updates indicate a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3–4 degree Celsius until April 18 due to current weather patterns. Relief is expected after April 19, as a Western Disturbance is predicted to bring a 2–4 degree Celsius drop in daytime temperatures. As temperatures increase, residents of Delhi and NCR are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and hydrated, particularly during the peak afternoon hours.

Parts of Delhi are likely to experience heatwave conditions midweek, with daytime temperatures ranging from 39 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius and night temperatures hovering between 23 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius. Skies will stay mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy at times, with warm winds prevailing.

Delhi AQI update

Air quality in the capital remained in the 'moderate’ category on Thursday morning after being in the 'poor' category last week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 191 at 8 am on April 17, compared to 180 at the same time on Tuesday.

The AQI across Delhi-NCR improved, with levels falling into the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 220 at 4 pm on April 16. AQI deteriorated in Gurugram and remained at 257, under the 'poor' category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 186 and 168, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 198, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.