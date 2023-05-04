SC refuses to hear plea against disqualification of convicted politicians



SC closed the proceedings on a petition by women wrestlers accusing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, noting FIRs have been filed against him and seven complainants provided adequate security.

In a relief to DMK leader Kanimozhi, the SC upheld her 2019 election to the Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, dismissing as "bald and vague" the allegations levelled against her in a petition challenging her election.

SC refused to entertain for a third time a petition challenging the CBFC certification granted to controversial movie 'The Kerala Story', saying courts must be very careful while staying exhibition of films.

SC refused to interfere with a Delhi High Court order which stayed trial court proceedings against DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal in a criminal case of allegedly abusing her official position to appoint people associated with the AAP to different posts in the women's rights body.

SC refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre and states to take steps to ensure indigenous cows are artificially inseminated only with the semen of "pure indigenous" bulls and not those of "exotic foreign" breeds.

SC said the modalities to be prescribed for ensuring timely consideration of cases for premature release of eligible convicts in Uttar Pradesh should be fine-tuned and a meeting of the secretary of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Director General of Prisons and other related officials be convened for this purpose.

SC said it will examine the larger constitutional issue of challenge to the validity of extrajudicial divorce like 'Talaq-e-Hasan' among Muslims.



HC sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The CBI opposed a plea by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia seeking interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case to take care of his ailing wife, claiming he suppressed the fact that she has already been discharged from hospital.

HC sought the stand of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and AIADMK on a petition against the approval of amendments to the "original constitution" of the political party.

Delhi Mayor opposed before the HC BJP councillors' challenge to the re-election of six members of MCD standing committee, saying the decision was taken in the interest of free and fair polls.

HC sought response of Delhi government and police on a plea by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan claiming that there was an attack on the rescue team when they carried out a raid to rescue child labourers from the units employing them here.

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea challenging the validity of the provision mandating "blanket and automatic" disqualification of legislators upon conviction and sentence.