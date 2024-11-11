SC rejects ex-Karnataka MP Revanna's bail application in rape case

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bail application of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges in multiple cases related to sexual assault.

The allegations surfaced in early April this year, when explicit videos were leaked, just ahead of the second phase of Karnataka’s Lok Sabha election.

Revanna, who applied for bail, faces charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape (Section 376), sexual harassment, and voyeurism.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Revanna, argued that the complaint did not explicitly cite Section 376. However, the bench, comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma, rejected his plea.

Earlier, in October, the Karnataka High Court had denied Revanna’s request for bail.

In a related matter, the Supreme Court recently upheld anticipatory bail for his mother, Bhavani Revanna, who faces accusations of kidnapping the complainant.

More From This Section

How did Prajwal Revanna saga unfold- the timeline

The 33-year-old former JD(S) MP was apprehended by Karnataka Police at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport upon his return from Germany on May 31.

On August 24, the SIT, tasked with investigating four cases of sexual assault and harassment involving Revanna, submitted a detailed 2,144-page chargesheet, the first of four, to a special court handling cases involving MPs and MLAs.

The SIT has accused Revanna of raping a woman who previously worked as domestic help for his family.

Revanna departed for Germany on April 27. Interpol had previously issued a ‘Blue Corner Notice’ to track him following a request from the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation. On May 18, a Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant for Revanna, prompted by an SIT application.

The charges were initially registered on April 28 in Holenarasipura, Hassan district, and include three separate cases of sexual assault. Reports of sexual abuse surfaced when pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Revanna began circulating in Hassan on April 23, just days before the Lok Sabha elections.

Revanna faces numerous charges, including IPC Sections 376(2)n (repeated rape of the same woman), 376(2)k (rape while in a position of power over the victim), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(b) (assault with intent to disrobe), 354(c) (voyeurism), and Section 66E of the Information Technology Act (violation of privacy).

Following these allegations, the JD(S) suspended him from the party in April.