SC rejects PIL alleging exorbitant air fare for destinations in Gulf

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the Kerala Pravasi Association', which filed the PIL, to move the Kerala High Court with grievances

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea alleging exorbitant air fares from destinations like Dubai to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the Kerala Pravasi Association', which filed the PIL, to move the Kerala High Court with its grievances.

The PIL also challenged one of the rules of the Indian Aviation Act which permits airlines to set ticket prices, and alleged it violated the citizens' right to travel and resulted in exploitation of Indian travellers.

Having regard to the nature of the cause of action in the present case, we are of the considered view that it would be appropriate for the petitioners to take recourse to the remedy under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. Granting liberty to the petitioners to do so, the Writ Petition is disposed of, the bench said in its order on Wednesday.

The association alleged the air fare to and from Gulf destinations to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram has been exorbitant.

As per recent data, the minimum fare for one way Kochi-Dubai flight for economy class is over Rs 10,000.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

