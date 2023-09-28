Swachh Bharat Mission: All Uttar Pradesh villages now boast ODF plus status

In a significant achievement, Uttar Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus coverage under the flagship Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) programme.

Henceforth, all the almost 96,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh have been declared ODF Plus.

An ODF Plus village is one which has sustained its Open Defecation Free status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management systems.

According to an official statement, as of the current date, around 4.4 lakh (around 75 per cent) villages across the country have declared themselves ODF Plus, which is a significant step towards achieving the SBM-G Phase-II goals by 2024-25.

Uttar Pradesh picked up momentum in the current financial year because on January 1, 2023, only 15,088 villages in the state had been declared ODF Plus.

So far, 11 states have been declared 100 per cent ODF Plus status, out of which UP is the largest.

"Over a short period of just nine months, the state mobilised the efforts for achieving ODF Plus in a mission mode," the statement added.

The statement said that of the 95,767 ODF Plus villages in UP, 81,744 villages are ODF Plus aspiring villages that have arrangements for Solid Waste Management or Liquid Waste Management, 10,217 villages are ODF Plus Rising villages that have arrangements for both Solid and Liquid Waste Management, and 3,806 villages are ODF Plus Model villages.