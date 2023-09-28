Home / India News / Swachh Bharat Mission: All Uttar Pradesh villages now boast ODF plus status

Swachh Bharat Mission: All Uttar Pradesh villages now boast ODF plus status

An ODF Plus village is one which has sustained its Open Defecation Free status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management systems

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In a significant achievement, Uttar Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus coverage under the flagship Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) programme.

Henceforth, all the almost 96,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh have been declared ODF Plus.

An ODF Plus village is one which has sustained its Open Defecation Free status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management systems.

According to an official statement, as of the current date, around 4.4 lakh (around 75 per cent) villages across the country have declared themselves ODF Plus, which is a significant step towards achieving the SBM-G Phase-II goals by 2024-25.

Uttar Pradesh picked up momentum in the current financial year because on January 1, 2023, only 15,088 villages in the state had been declared ODF Plus.

So far, 11 states have been declared 100 per cent ODF Plus status, out of which UP is the largest.

"Over a short period of just nine months, the state mobilised the efforts for achieving ODF Plus in a mission mode," the statement added.

The statement said that of the 95,767 ODF Plus villages in UP, 81,744 villages are ODF Plus aspiring villages that have arrangements for Solid Waste Management or Liquid Waste Management, 10,217 villages are ODF Plus Rising villages that have arrangements for both Solid and Liquid Waste Management, and 3,806 villages are ODF Plus Model villages.

Also Read

Swachh Bharat Mission: 100% of UP villages declared open-defecation-free

Half of India's villages attain ODF plus status: Ministry of Jal Shakti

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: You may need an invite code to buy this phone

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus 5G review: An imaging-centric phone full of surprises

Pragyan rover has done what it was expected to do on moon: Isro chief

Ujjain rape horror: No arrests made in 15-year-old girl's rape case

Asian Games: Jaismine Lamboria punches her way into quarterfinals

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters, builds furniture in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

Asian Games: India misses medal in individual event of 10m air pistol

Topics :Open defecationtoiletSwacch Bharat Abhiyan

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story