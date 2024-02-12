Home / India News / SC rejects PIL challenging practice of appointing deputy chief ministers

A deputy CM is first and foremost a minister in the government of the state and this does not breach the Constitution, the bench said, adding that it does not create a class in itself

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 1:02 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the practice of appointing deputy chief ministers and said this does not breach the Constitution.

This is just a label and even if you call someone a deputy chief minister, it does not change the status, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachaud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said while trashing the PIL filed by the Public Political Party.

A deputy CM is first and foremost a minister in the government of the state and this does not breach the Constitution, the bench said, adding that it does not create a class in itself.

The lawyer, appearing for the PIL petitioner, said states are setting a wrong example by appointing deputy chief ministers and this violates Article 14 (right to equality) under the Constitution. The bench said such appointments do not breach any constitutional provisions.

Topics :D Y ChandrachudSupreme Courtdeputy ministersPILIndian constitution

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

