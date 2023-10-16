SC rejects plea of married woman to terminate 26-week old pregnancy

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of a married woman to terminate her 26-week-old foetus on the grounds that she was suffering from post-partum psychosis after her previous delivery a year ago.

A Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra said allowing the petitioner to terminate her pregnancy would violate Sections 3 and 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

The Court said the cost of medical procedure in the case would be borne by the state and the petitioner would have the choice to keep the child or give it for adoption.