Indigo honours PVC awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar on Pune-bound flight

IndiGo airline hosted Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar on its Pune-bound flight on Sunday.

The war hero was felicitated by the crew before take-off. Indigo shared a video of the same on its Twitter handle.

In the video, Captain Edsel could be seen giving details to the passengers details and later welcomed Kumar onboard and shared how he has fought a battle on the borders.

Later, the airline crew presented a token to Kumar.

The captain of the flight announced, "Today, we have a very special person with us...we have Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra."

Ever since the video was posted on Twitter, it has received over two lakh views.

Commenting on the post, a user commented, "Appreciate the gesture by @IndiGo6E"

Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, recipient of India's highest military award, is currently serving in 13 JAK Rifles in the Indian Army. "It's really a great initiative by Indigo. Our soldiers are our real heroes, who served in adverse circumstances... We are safe due to them... A big salute to them @adgpi @rajnathsingh @IndiGo6E @JM_Scindia it must be followed in all flights of all comp originated from India," a user wrote.

On July 4, 1999, during the Kargil War, he was the leading scout of a team tasked to capture the area flat top, which was held by Pakistani troops. Having scaled the cliff, the team was pinned down by machine gun fire from an enemy bunker, about 150 meters away.

When his team scaled the cliff, they were attacked by machine gun fire from a Pakistani bunker. He was hit by two bullets, but yet he continued to walk towards the bunker. In hand-to-hand fighting, he killed three enemy soldiers. He then picked up an enemy machine gun and killed the remaining enemy soldiers. This led to the team capturing the Area Flat Top.