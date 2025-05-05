SC says High Courts not giving verdicts in criminal appeals is 'disturbing'

Describing the situation as “disturbing”, the Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern that the Jharkhand High Court has not delivered verdicts in 67 criminal appeals after reserving judgment. The top court directed all high courts to provide reports within a month regarding cases with pending judgments.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing a plea of four life convicts who alleged that the Jharkhand High Court had reserved orders on their appeals against conviction in 2022 but did not pronounce verdicts due to which they were not able to claim the benefit of remission.

“It is really disturbing. We can’t allow it to happen this way. We will think of laying down some necessary guidelines,” Justice Kant said during the proceedings. The bench stated it would establish mandatory guidelines on this matter.

The Supreme Court issued the directive after reviewing a report submitted by the registrar general of the Jharkhand High Court. According to the report, verdicts remain unpronounced despite orders being reserved in 56 criminal appeals heard by division benches from January 2022 through December 2024.

The SC bench requested reports from all high courts within four weeks on cases where the judgment was reserved on or before January 31, 2025, but no verdict has been issued to date. It also noted that judgments have not been delivered in 11 criminal appeals before a single-bench judge despite the orders being reserved.

[With agency inputs]