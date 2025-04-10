Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Allahabad HC grants bail in rape case, says victim 'invited trouble'

Allahabad HC grants bail in rape case, says victim 'invited trouble'

'She herself invited trouble and was also responsible for the same,' Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh said while granting bail to the accused

The survivor alleged that while they were drinking alcohol, she became intoxicated and the accused made advances toward her.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

The Allahabad High Court recently granted bail to an accused in a rape case while noting that the complainant had "invited trouble" upon herself, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
 
Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, while granting the bail to the accused who was arrested in December 2024, stated, “This Court is of the view that even if the allegation of the victim is accepted as true, then it can also be concluded that she herself invited trouble and was also responsible for the same."
 
"A similar stand has been taken by the victim in her statement. In her medical examination, her hymen was found torn but the doctor did not give any opinion about the sexual assault,” the court added.
 

What is the case about?

According to the complaint, the incident occurred in September 2024. A female postgraduate student in a Noida-based university went to a bar in Delhi's Hauz Khas area along with her three female friends. They were joined by some male friends there, one of whom is the accused.
 
The survivor alleged that while they were drinking alcohol, she became intoxicated and the accused made advances toward her. Around 3 am, when they were leaving, the accused invited her to his place.
 
After some insistence from the accused, the complainant agreed to go with him to "rest". The complainant further alleged that instead of taking her to his place in Noida, he took her to a relative's apartment in Gurgaon, where he raped her twice.
 
The accused in his bail application, however, denied the allegations claiming that it was not a case of rape but of consensual sex.

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

