Delhi Commission for Women to be revived soon, says CM Rekha Gupta

Addressing the gathering at Rashtriya Mahila Aapke Ghar Jan Sunwai, CM Gupta said that women in distress look to the government for support, and currently, nearly 1,500 such cases are pending

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Gupta also reiterated that support for working women, including setting up 500 crche facilities and disbursing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for eligible women, will be provided, and the government is working toward it. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which has been inactive for some time, will be revived soon.

Addressing the gathering at Rashtriya Mahila Aapke Ghar Jan Sunwai, CM Gupta said that women in distress look to the government for support, and currently, nearly 1,500 such cases are pending.

"That's why the Delhi Commission for Women...will be reactivated and will begin functioning again," Gupta said. 

At the event, organised by the National Women Commission, she also shared a recent complaint received during the public hearing at her residence, where a parent reported that some boys had been harassing their daughters despite a formal complaint being lodged.

"Such people will keep making mistakes, but it is our responsibility to take action against them," she said.

To enhance women's safety, CM Gupta said 50,000 CCTV cameras will be installed at identified dark spots across the city.

She explained that dark spots are not just areas with poor lighting but also those with weak network connectivity.

Gupta also reiterated that support for working women, including setting up 500 crche facilities and disbursing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for eligible women, will be provided, and the government is working toward it. 

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

