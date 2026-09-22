SC seeks Centre response on plea against mandatory Vande Mataram singing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a plea by Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna challenging the penal law mandating singing of six stanzas of Vande Mataram.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocate S Murlaidhar, appearing for Krishna, and said it may examine the penal aspect of the law.

The top court, which did not issue notice to the Centre on the plea, however, said the fact that Vande Mataram is the national song is beyond doubt and the aspect with regard to the penal consequences may be examined with regard to fundamental rights under Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution.