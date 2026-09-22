NSE IPO allotment expected today: Here's your guide to check status

NSE IPO: The National Stock Exchange’s IPO bidding closed on Monday, September 21, and the shares are expected to be listed on the BSE on Thursday, September 24. The ₹22,562 crore IPO closed with an overall subscription of 5.7 times. Investors who applied for the public issue may receive their share allotment on September 22.

NSE IPO bids

The NSE IPO received a strong response from investors. Against the 8.86 crore shares offered, bids were received for around 50.40 crore shares. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed to 12.68 times their reserved portion and non-institutional investors (NIIs) bid 6.55 times; the retail portion received bids for 6.13 crore shares against 4.41 crore shares reserved, resulting in 1.39-times subscription.

The NSE IPO was India’s second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,858.75-crore IPO in 2024. NSE had set a price band of ₹1,700-1,785 per share, with a lot size of eight shares, meaning a retail investor needed at least ₹14,280 at the upper end of the price band.

When will NSE IPO shares be allotted?

Investors who bid for the NSE IPO may receive their share allotment on September 22. For investors who do not receive an allotment, the refund is expected to be processed on September 23.

Methods to Check IPO Allotment Status

There are various ways to check the IPO allotment status, and this makes it simple and accessible for investors.

1. Through the Registrar's Website

The registrar of an IPO is responsible for processing all applications and allotments. Popular registrars like KFin Technologies and Link Intime India provide a user-friendly interface for checking your allotment status. Here's a step by step guide:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IPO registrar.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘IPO Allotment Status’ section.

Step 3: Select the IPO name from the list of recent issues.

Step 4: Enter your PAN, application number, or DP Client ID.

Step 5: Submit the details and view your allotment status.

This method is reliable and widely used by investors.

2. BSE Website

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) also enable check of the IPO allotment status. Follow the given steps:

Step 1. Open the IPO allotment page of NSE or BSE website.

Step 2. Enter the PAN or application number

Step 3. From the list, choose the IPO name.

Step 4. Validate the security captcha and click on the search button. Once the allotment has been processed, information regarding the same will appear on the screen.

3. Via your stockbroker or demat account

Stockbrokers or demat account providers often update the allotment status directly on their platforms. Many brokers also send email or SMS notifications to inform their clients about the allotment results. You can log in to your trading account to check the status if this feature is available.