Meesho surges 6%, nears record high; what's driving this internet stock?

Meesho share price movement

Meesho’s share price surged 6 per cent to ₹232.90 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume on expectations of a healthy business outlook. The stock price of the e-commerce firm quoted close to its all-time high of ₹254.65 touched on December 18, 2025.

Currently, Meesho quotes 110 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹111 per share. The company made its stock market debut on December 10, 2025.

At 10:19 AM, Meesho was up 5 per cent at ₹230.20, as compared to a 0.17 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 15.4 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Meesho operates a multi-sided marketplace, connecting consumers, sellers, logistics providers, and content creators, creating a self-reinforcing flywheel that drives platform adoption and sustains its cost advantage. Unlike traditional retailers and other internet platforms, Meesho's business model is truly asset-light requiring limited capex on physical infra or inventory.

Meesho – Key takeaways from Jefferies Forum

Internet stocks drew the strongest investor engagement, given the large & growing total addressable market (TAM), increasing frequency, and improving monetisation.

Meesho targets a 25 per cent Net Merchandise Value (NMV) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over five years, with scale benefits expected to support margins over time.

Contribution margins are expected to reach 5.5 per cent in the next 12 months and 8.5 per cent by FY31 (4.6 per cent in the June 2026 quarter (Q1)), driven by logistics margin expansion and higher ad-monetisation. Growth remains the priority, with part of the efficiency gains expected to be passed back to consumers.

The management targets a 15-20 per cent reduction in logistics costs over the next five years, driven by a higher prepaid mix, self-pickup initiatives, sort centre automation and increasing scale of Valmo.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty below 23,400; SMIDs trade mixed Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is currently offered to both consumers and sellers through non-banking finance company (NBFC) partnerships. The management sees this as a significant long-term opportunity, with Meesho leveraging its data for underwriting and collections support and potentially monetizing it over time through a first default loss guarantee (FLDG)-type model.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Meesho

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expect Meesho to deliver a 25 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in marketplace NMV over FY26-31, driven by customer acquisition and rising platform adoption. Higher ad monetization and normalization in logistics spread should drive ~400bp expansion in contribution margin to 7.5 per cent by FY31, while 255bp operating leverage should drive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of ₹4,800 crore by FY31 (at 3.75 per cent margin), the brokerage firm said in the Q1 result update.