SC seeks Centre's response on a plea challenging release of Anand Mohan



While hearing another case, the court sought response from the Centre and the Bihar government on a plea challenging the state government's decision to prematurely release of former MP Anand Mohan, who was serving life term in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah. The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over the huge loss of life and property in the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur. The court asked the Centre and the Manipur state government to step up relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the northeastern state, besides protecting places of worship, many of which were targeted during the mayhem.

Apart from these cases, here are some of the other important cases heard by the apex court today:

- The top court refused to entertain the plea of jailed Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap challenging invocation of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against him for allegedly circulating fake videos of migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.



- The apex court took strong note of a resolution passed by a Rajasthan's district bar association restraining lawyers from defending the accused in cases under a legal aid scheme of NALSA, saying it is "sheer criminal contempt" and warning it will send those responsible to jail. - The Centre defended the third extension of service granted to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra in the apex court, asserting that it was due to a peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year and said he will retire this November.



- The top court refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court verdict granting bail to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees. - It agreed to examine the plea of a 72-year-old woman, on whom a male co-passenger allegedly urinated while she was travelling from Air India flight in November last year. The court asked Centre, aviation regulator DGCA and all airlines to frame an SOP to deal with such incidents.



Here is a list of some of the crucial cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday: - The court said it will hear on May 15 the petition of Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas challenging the Gauhati High Court order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in a case lodged by an expelled woman party leader of Assam accusing him of causing her mental agony.



- Centre and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan told the high court that the appointment of special educators in its schools for teaching disabled students is under active consideration of the authorities. - Delhi High Court questioned jail authorities over recovery of four knives from Tihar premises where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death allegedly by inmates belonging to a rival gang.



- The Bar Council of Delhi told the Delhi High Court that it is reconsidering its recent notification which excludes those without Delhi/ NCR addresses on their Voter ID card or Aadhaar from registering with the bar body. - The court directed the recording of the youth's statement who claimed to be an eyewitness to a 23-year-old man being forced to sing the national anthem and beaten up leading to his death during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.