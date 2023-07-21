Home / India News / TMC to protest in Delhi on Oct 2 to demand release of state funds: Abhishek

Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday announced that the party will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) against the BJP-led Central government for blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, said the entire country is resonating with the slogan that BJP will be ousted and the newly formed opposition alliance - I.N.D.I.A - will form the next government in 2024.

The Centre, because of vendetta politics, has stopped funds for Bengal. As I had said earlier, we will launch a massive protest in Delhi against the BJP-led Central government against blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA. On October 2, we will organise a protest outside Krishi Bhavan, he said while addressing the Martyr's Day rally here.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also supported the call by Abhishek.

Topics :TMCDelhi

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

