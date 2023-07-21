Home / India News / SC seeks report from HC on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute

SC seeks report from HC on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute

The high court on May 26 had directed that all matters related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute pending before a Mathura court be transferred to it

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court to furnish details of suits related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a plea challenging the order passed by the high court which transferred to itself all matters related to the dispute pending before a Mathura court.

Looking at the nature of the matter, is it not better that the high court tries the matter?. Thinking aloud, if it is tried at a higher level... pendency of matter causes its own disquiet, one side or the other", Justice Kaul observed.

Justice Kaul orally observed that multiplicity of proceedings and prolongation are not in the interest of anybody.

He said it will be better if the issue is settled at the high court level.

The bench then said in its order, We consider it appropriate to ask Registrar of HC to forward to us what are the suits which are sought to be consolidated by the impugned order.

There appears to be little generality in the direction issued. List after three weeks, the bench said.

In the suit before the Mathura court, Bal Krishna through Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others had filed a suit in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III) for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah which they claim has been constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

The high court on May 26 had directed that all matters related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute pending before a Mathura court be transferred to it.

Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra had passed the order allowing a transfer application filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat Mathura (deity) through the next friend, Ranjana Agnihotri, and seven others.

The petitioners had requested that the original trial must be conducted by the high court itself like the Ayodhya matter.

Topics :Allahabad High CourtHigh CourtSupreme Court

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

