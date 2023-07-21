Home / India News / Flood water from Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat completely pumped out

Flood water from Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat completely pumped out

Last week, waters from the Yamuna inundated the Ring Road and the situation worsened with backflow from a drain in the area inundating the memorial area

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Yamuna water enters Gandhi memorial at Rajghat

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat has been freed of waterlogging, a week after waters from the Yamuna river inundated the complex.

Officials on Friday said, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena who was supervising the operation to drain flood water from the lawns and pathways of the memorial, visited Rajghat and took stock of the situation.

"Water from the main area of the memorial was completely pumped out and it was dried and cleaned now. Senior officers of the Delhi government, including the chief secretary, were constantly monitoring the work on the L-G's instructions," an official said.

Last week, waters from the Yamuna inundated the Ring Road and the situation worsened with backflow from a drain in the area inundating the memorial area.

The operations to drain out flood waters started on Sunday and 10 pumps were used, officials added.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Yamuna level stabilises; Delhi likely to face drinking water shortage

Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before starting pooja

ITO, Rajghat floods; Delhi govt, LG Saxena butt heads over broken regulator

Water, water everywhere: Waterlogging hits Delhi NCR; all you need to know

Agri sector can scale new highs with AI, other emerging technologies: WEF

PM Modi to distribute 70,000 job letters at 'Rozgar Mela' event

Will examine if parl can abrogate constitutional principles for Delhi: SC

No purpose will be served by taking Bhushan in custody: Delhi court order

SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order in PMLA case

Topics :Mahatma GandhifloodDelhiYamunaWaterlogging

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story