Flood water from Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat completely pumped out

Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat has been freed of waterlogging, a week after waters from the Yamuna river inundated the complex.

Officials on Friday said, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena who was supervising the operation to drain flood water from the lawns and pathways of the memorial, visited Rajghat and took stock of the situation.

"Water from the main area of the memorial was completely pumped out and it was dried and cleaned now. Senior officers of the Delhi government, including the chief secretary, were constantly monitoring the work on the L-G's instructions," an official said.

Last week, waters from the Yamuna inundated the Ring Road and the situation worsened with backflow from a drain in the area inundating the memorial area.

The operations to drain out flood waters started on Sunday and 10 pumps were used, officials added.