SC seeks responses on ASI takeover plea for Thirupparankundram temple

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre, the Tamil Nadu government and others on a plea seeking directions on the ASI's takeover of the Thirupparankundram temple and daily lamp lighting on top of the 'deepathoon' (stone pillar).

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi issued notices to the Union of India, Tamil Nadu government, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and others on a plea filed by the Hindu Dharma Parishad.

During the hearing, the top court was informed that the Madras High Court on January 6 had upheld the single judge's order on lighting the lamp.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Hindu Dharma Parishad seeking directions that the ASI take control of the Thirupparankundram Lord Murugan Subramaniya Temple at Madurai and on lighting one lamp on top of the 'deepathoon' at all times. The plea has also sought directions that every year on the day of Karthigai in the month of Karthigai, the entire hill be lit with lamps and Muruga devotees be allowed to worship. The high court on January 6 upheld a single judge's order allowing the lighting of a lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill, and slammed the DMK government, calling "ridiculous" its claim that lighting of the lamp will cause disturbance to public peace.