Chhattisgarh factory blast: Kiln sealed at steel plant over safety lapses

The Chhattisgarh government has sealed one of the kilns at a steel plant in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, where an explosion killed six workers, after a preliminary probe found serious violations in the safety norms, officials said on Friday.

Workers, most of them from Bihar and Jharkhand, were charred to death in the blast that occurred at Real Ispat and Power Ltd, in Bakulahi village on Thursday morning.

On the orders of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, authorities ordered an immediate ban on the operation and maintenance of kiln no. 1 at the steel plant under the Factories Act after a preliminary probe revealed serious lapses, a government statement said.

According to the statement, the explosion took place on the second floor of the dust-settling chamber of kiln no. 1 during maintenance work. The sudden blast, followed by a shower of hot ash - at temperatures ranging between 850 and 900 degrees Celsius - killed six workers on the spot and seriously injured five others. A joint team of deputy directors and officers from the Industrial Health and Safety Department inspected the factory, took photos and videos of the accident site in the presence of representatives of the factory management, it said. The preliminary investigation suggested that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed.

"Workers were made to carry out high-risk operations without shutting down the kiln, the hydraulic slide gate of the dust-settling chamber was not closed, proper work permits were not issued, regular maintenance was lacking, and mandatory safety gear such as heat-resistant aprons, safety shoes and helmets was not provided. Adequate safety training and supervision were also absent," the statement said. The probe suggested that manufacturing and maintenance activities at kiln no. 1 posed an "imminent danger". Consequently, under section 40(2) of the Factories Act, 1948, all operations and maintenance work related to the kiln have been prohibited, it said. The ban will remain in place until the factory management ensures that safety measures are enforced and submits certified compliance documents.

The order also mandates that all workers be paid their due wages and allowances during the prohibition period, it added. The factory management, meanwhile, has announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to families of the deceased workers and Rs 5 lakh each to the injured, another statement said on Friday. Besides, the families of the deceased will receive an average of Rs 10 lakh from the Employees' Compensation Fund and an average of Rs 15 lakh in pension benefits over the coming years from the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Injured workers will also receive a subsistence allowance through ESIC until they are fit to resume work, it said.

The deceased workers were identified as Vinay Bhuiya (39), Badri Bhuiya (52), Sundar Bhuiya (49), Shravan Bhuiya (22), Jitendra Bhuiya (37) and Rajdev Bhuiya (22), all residents of Gotibandh village in Bihar, it said. The injured include Ramu Bhuiya (37) and Kalphu Bhuiya (45) of Gotibandh village in Bihar, and Sarafat Ansari (32), Mumtaz Ansari (26) and Sabir Ansari (34), residents of Rajhara village in Jharkhand, it added. The injured workers were admitted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur on Thursday. One of them was later referred to Raipur for further treatment, an official in Balodabazar said.