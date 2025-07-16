Home / India News / SC seeks UP govt reply on plea against amended law on religious conversion

SC seeks UP govt reply on plea against amended law on religious conversion

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the state asking for its response

Supreme Court, SC
The top court was hearing a plea filed by academician Roop Rekha Verma, who hails from Lucknow.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought Uttar Pradesh government's response on a plea against certain provisions of the 2024 amended UP law on unlawful religious conversion.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the state asking for its response.

It tagged the plea for hearing with other similar petitions.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by academician Roop Rekha Verma, who hails from Lucknow, and others against the amended law.

The petitioners have called certain provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act amended in 2024 "vague and overly broad" arguing their ambiguity infringed upon free speech and religious propagation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Festive hiring likely to generate 216,000 seasonal jobs in 2025: Report

Nara Lokesh invites aerospace firms to Andhra after Karnataka snub

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Rains lash parts of Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 5 districts

Meet Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, the cleric who deferred Nimisha's execution

Topics :Supreme CourtUttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story