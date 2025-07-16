SC seeks UP govt reply on plea against amended law on religious conversion

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought Uttar Pradesh government's response on a plea against certain provisions of the 2024 amended UP law on unlawful religious conversion.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the state asking for its response.

It tagged the plea for hearing with other similar petitions.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by academician Roop Rekha Verma, who hails from Lucknow, and others against the amended law.

The petitioners have called certain provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act amended in 2024 "vague and overly broad" arguing their ambiguity infringed upon free speech and religious propagation.