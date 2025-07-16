Nara Lokesh invites aerospace firms to Andhra after Karnataka snub

After Karnataka withdrew plans to acquire farmland for an aerospace park near Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh seized the opportunity to woo aerospace companies to his state.

In a post on X, Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s aerospace policy and available infrastructure. "Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don't you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table," he said.

Lokesh's remarks came a day after Karnataka dropped its land acquisition plans for the aerospace park in Devanahalli taluk, a project that had faced stiff resistance from local farmers. ALSO READ: Karnataka HC stays BJP's defamation case over ads against CM Siddaramaiah On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the state would no longer acquire 1,777 acres of fertile land in Devanahalli for the proposed aerospace hub. “In keeping with our commitment to protect farmers' interests and safeguard fertile agricultural land, the Government of Karnataka has decided to completely withdraw the land acquisition process in Channarayapatna and other villages of Devanahalli taluk in Bengaluru Rural District,” Siddaramaiah posted on X.

The chief minister said the move followed extensive consultations with stakeholders and recognition of the area's agricultural importance. “The land identified for acquisition is highly fertile and central to the livelihoods of the local farming community. The government, after extensive consultation with stakeholders, recognised the depth of their concerns and the significance of agricultural sustainability in the area,” he said. Land only from willing farmers, says CM Siddaramaiah Although some farmers had agreed to give up their land, Siddaramaiah clarified that any future acquisition would only involve willing participants. "While a few farmers had voluntarily expressed willingness to part with their land, the Government has decided to acquire land only from those who willingly offer it. Such individuals will receive enhanced compensation, including larger developed plots and rates above the official guideline value. Farmers who wish to continue agricultural activity may do so without any restriction,” he added.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah denies exit talk, says he'll serve full term as Karnataka CM The chief minister also said that industrial growth remains important, but not at the cost of inclusive development. “While industrial growth remains vital, the Government prioritises inclusive development. In this spirit, and with full regard for the welfare of farmers and landowners, we have formally withdrawn the land acquisition process in the region," he added. Karnataka responds to Lokesh’s pitch Reacting to Lokesh’s tweet, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad questioned its timing. “You should ask why he (Nara Lokesh) tweeted now,” Lad said, adding that the aerospace park project is not being scrapped entirely.