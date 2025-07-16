Home / India News / Nara Lokesh invites aerospace firms to Andhra after Karnataka snub

Nara Lokesh invites aerospace firms to Andhra after Karnataka snub

Karnataka withdrew plans to acquire 1,777 acres of farmland in Devanahalli for an aerospace park; Andhra minister Nara Lokesh offers industry to consider state's ready land, policy incentives

Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, electronics & communications, and human resource development
Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
After Karnataka withdrew plans to acquire farmland for an aerospace park near Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh seized the opportunity to woo aerospace companies to his state.
 
In a post on X, Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s aerospace policy and available infrastructure. "Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don't you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table," he said. 
  Lokesh's remarks came a day after Karnataka dropped its land acquisition plans for the aerospace park in Devanahalli taluk, a project that had faced stiff resistance from local farmers.
 
On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the state would no longer acquire 1,777 acres of fertile land in Devanahalli for the proposed aerospace hub. “In keeping with our commitment to protect farmers' interests and safeguard fertile agricultural land, the Government of Karnataka has decided to completely withdraw the land acquisition process in Channarayapatna and other villages of Devanahalli taluk in Bengaluru Rural District,” Siddaramaiah posted on X.   
 
  The chief minister said the move followed extensive consultations with stakeholders and recognition of the area's agricultural importance. “The land identified for acquisition is highly fertile and central to the livelihoods of the local farming community. The government, after extensive consultation with stakeholders, recognised the depth of their concerns and the significance of agricultural sustainability in the area,” he said.
 

Land only from willing farmers, says CM Siddaramaiah

 
Although some farmers had agreed to give up their land, Siddaramaiah clarified that any future acquisition would only involve willing participants. "While a few farmers had voluntarily expressed willingness to part with their land, the Government has decided to acquire land only from those who willingly offer it. Such individuals will receive enhanced compensation, including larger developed plots and rates above the official guideline value. Farmers who wish to continue agricultural activity may do so without any restriction,” he added.
 
The chief minister also said that industrial growth remains important, but not at the cost of inclusive development. “While industrial growth remains vital, the Government prioritises inclusive development. In this spirit, and with full regard for the welfare of farmers and landowners, we have formally withdrawn the land acquisition process in the region," he added.   
 

Karnataka responds to Lokesh’s pitch

 
Reacting to Lokesh’s tweet, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad questioned its timing. “You should ask why he (Nara Lokesh) tweeted now,” Lad said, adding that the aerospace park project is not being scrapped entirely.
 
“The farmers had a strong opinion that this land should not be given to anyone else. We have asked farmers to voluntarily give us their land. It doesn't mean the project is scrapped,” he added.
 
Lad assured that Karnataka would "find a solution" to move forward with the project.
 
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “Andhra Pradesh is providing opportunities for the aerospace industry.”
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics :Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentSiddaramaiahaerospaceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

