Rains lash parts of Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 5 districts

As rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Wednesday, leading to rise in water levels of various rivers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in five districts for the day.

The IMD issued the orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

It also issued a yellow alert in the remaining nine districts of the state.

An orange alert is issued while very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm is predicted, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 11 cm is expected.