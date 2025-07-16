Home / India News / Rains lash parts of Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 5 districts

Rains lash parts of Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 5 districts

The IMD issued the orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts

rain water rainfall
An orange alert is issued while very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm is predicted, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 11 cm is expected. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Wednesday, leading to rise in water levels of various rivers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in five districts for the day.

The IMD issued the orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. 

ALSO READ: Himachal rains: 257 roads, 151 DTR units, 171 water supply schemes affected 

It also issued a yellow alert in the remaining nine districts of the state.

An orange alert is issued while very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm is predicted, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 11 cm is expected.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB) issued alerts regarding the Uppala and Mogral rivers in Kasaragod district due to a rise in their water levels and cautioned people living on their banks to be vigilant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Balasore student death: Police use water cannon to disperse protestors

Himachal rains: 257 roads, 151 DTR units, 171 water supply schemes affected

UGC forms fact finding committee in Odisha student's self immolation case

Office demand in Navi Mumbai rises 40% in 2024, to grow further: CRE Matrix

Topics :KeralaIMDIMD on rainsmonsoon forecast IMDIMD weather forecast

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story